Over 50,000 jobless claims reported week of May 9 in Ohio

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported 51,125 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Department of Labor the week ending May 9.

The number of initial jobless claims in the past eight weeks has surpassed 1 million at 1,169,694. This is more than the combined total of those who have filed in the last three years.

The ODJFS has distributed more than $2.4 billion in unemployment compensation payments over the past eight weeks.

Of the 1 million applications the agency has received, 90% have been processed, while 10% remain pending.

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.

All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received. ODJFS says it will not rest until all eligible Ohioans are served.