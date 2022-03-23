SCIOTO CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized a bag of drugs worth over $20,000 during a traffic stop.

The passenger in the car, 50-year-old Dennis Jones, of Huntington, West Virginia, was charged with possession and trafficking in drugs.

The traffic stop happened on Saturday, March 12 around 9:30 p.m. The vehicle was stopped for a marked lanes violation on State Route 823 in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers said criminal indicators were observed so a drug-sniffing canine was used.

Troopers ended up seizing 264 grams of cocaine worth approximately $23,760. The bag of drugs was found on the rear floor.

Jones was taken to the Scioto County Jail.

If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.