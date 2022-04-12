SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman from Columbus were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Scioto County.

Troopers pulled Darrius J. Marrow, 27, over about 5:05 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 23 for a lane violation. Troopers said they smelled marijuana and seized a small amount on the passenger, Roneisha C. Anderson, 24, and say they found 114 grams of fentanyl on Marrow.

Both Marrow and Anderson were booked into the Scioto County Jail on charges of possession of fentanyl and trafficking in drugs.

Both were held on $20,000 bond.