YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Former State Teachers Retirement board member Wade Steen is fighting his removal.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine replaced Steen earlier this month with G. Brent Bishop. He said Steen was not doing a good job.

Steen has hired a lawyer and is fighting his removal. Attorney Norman Abood wrote to the STRS attorney that “…Mr. Steen has been asking for some articulation of the statutory, regulatory or even common law basis for Governor DeWine’s claimed authority to issue such an edict, and more importantly, the legal basis upon which the Board is required to follow the Governor’s unilateral position.”

Steen says he has the support of the Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association and that they are supporting the defense of his board seat through the Pension Defense Fund.