ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking for assistance in a now-closed investigation of an attack on a woman due to a lack of evidence.

On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note under a Residence Assistant’s dorm door stating that a woman was attacked and strangled at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 21.

Campus police reviewed video surveillance outside of Tiffin hall but did not discover any evidence to support the note. There was also no suspect information included in the note and officials were unable to investigate further as of Wednesday

OUPD asked anyone with information on the alleged incident to call the department at 740-593-1911 or email police@ohio.edu.