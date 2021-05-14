Otto Beatty Jr., fighter for Black-owned businesses, dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Attorney and former state lawmaker Otto Beatty, Jr., a leading figure in the fight for racial equality in Ohio, has died. He was 81.

His wife, U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, announced his death on Twitter, calling him “a devoted father, grandfather, amazing husband and confidante.” No cause of death was given.

As a lawyer, Beatty successfully used his Columbus law firm to fight discrimination and the grip that white-owned businesses held at the time on lucrative government contracts.

He was elected to the Ohio House in 1979, spending the next 18 years advocating for minority-owned businesses and the disadvantaged.