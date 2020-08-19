OSU students move-in, prepared to study online, worry about price

The mood among students and their parents is noticeably different this year

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The staggered move-in of Ohio State University students continues ahead of the scheduled August 25 start of classes.

The mood among students and their parents is noticeably different this year.

“So if I have to come back in two weeks, well at least she had two weeks,” said Brenda Crane of Pittsfield, Massachusetts as she prepared to say goodbye to her daughter Elena.

Earlier this week the University of North Carolina canceled in person undergraduate classes in favor of remote instruction, and students started packing up to go back home. The move includes the closure of campus recreation facilities, though dining halls and libraries will remain open in limited capacity.

The decision to switch to remote instruction at UNC was made after four coronavirus clusters surfaced in student housing and a fraternity in the past week.

Some colleges and universities have cut the cost of tuition by ten percent for the fall semester.

Ohio State has not reduced tuition and the Office of Student Life says, “In the event that the university needs to change the mode of instruction during the semester in response to the Covid-19 pandemic or other factors, Ohio State will not provide refunds of tuition and fees.”

University spokesman Ben Johnson issued a statement saying:

The mix of in-person, online and blended teaching will continue to meet the university’s high academic standards. Ohio State has a single tuition model for students who are taking all or some of their courses in-person or in a blended mode on our campuses. Tuition and academic fees are the primary way the university funds the costs related to instruction. As we did in the spring, Ohio State may provide partial refunds of housing and dining costs in the event the university requires students to move out of the residence halls earlier than the official move-out date for the semester. -Ben Johnson

Nathalie Stanton of Powell is concerned that so much of her daughter Camille’s education will be online this semester.

“You chose the school for the quality of the professors and all the infrastructure and supporting services and they will not have access to that so that certainly is a concern,” Stanton said. “Hopefully the professors will rise to the challenge and give an adequate experience.”

Jodie Sullivan from Annapolis, Maryland, like most parents we spoke with, had come to terms with the cost of tuition.

“I think we knew what the cost was coming into it so we’ve accepted the fact that that’s the cost of an education at Ohio State and the program that my daughter’s chosen,” Sullivan said. “And I don’t really have any real big issues with the classes being online. I think it’s a good experience to work through these kind of situations and see what comes out on the other end and I think if you’re part of a good community, that you’ll get the education that you paid for.”