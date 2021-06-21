OSU safety notice: Woman sexually assaulted by man pretending to be rideshare driver

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man pretending to be her rideshare driver on the OSU campus.

The alert states the woman was walking west on Chittenden Avenue near High Street at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday when she was approached by a vehicle with its hazard lights on. The woman, who had requested a rideshare, approached the vehicle to see if it was her ride.

The driver replied that he was there to pick her up and she got into the car.

The suspect drove toward the woman’s residence but stopped at West 9th Avenue and Worthington Street and allegedly made unwanted advances toward the woman.

The victim fought off the man, hitting him several time and escaping the vehicle.

The victim is not affiliated with Ohio State University, the safety alert states.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.