OSU announces money for students during coronavirus crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you are or you know an OSU student facing financial problems right now because of the pandemic, help is out there.

Ohio State University is announcing an emergency grant program for those affected by the coronavirus.

The campus is quiet right now as the school has been virtually shut down, but on Tuesday, students were getting some good news.

It’s called the Together as Buckeyes Program.

It was created with $42.9 million the school received from the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The University is using $21.4 million of that to give to students with money problems because of coronavirus, from food and housing to course materials and health care.

Students said losing internships and even part-time jobs have left some struggling.

“I think it’s great they want to try and offset at least a little bit of the burden, especially if they like lost their research job or any job they had before,” said OSU student Alex Torres.

All currently enrolled students can apply for the grant online, they just have to show the financial hardship the pandemic has caused them, and the school will determine eligibility.