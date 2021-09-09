OSP: $88K in meth seized in traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol officers confiscated 882 grams of methamphetamine and a gun during a traffic stop Sunday.

It happened about 5 p.m. on State Route 823 in Scioto County, which is located near the state border into Kentucky.

OSP pulled over a 2021 Chevy Malibu whose driver was a man from Michigan.

After a drug-sniffing dog was brought in and contraband was detected, officers located the methamphetamine, as well as a Glock 9mm handgun.

According to reports, the illegal drugs confiscated from the driver are estimated to be worth $88,200.

Michael D. Rogers, 31, was taken to the local county jail.

According to reports, he has been charged with two first-degree felonies of drug possession and drug trafficking. If he’s convicted, this could mean up to 22 years in jail and fines of up to $40,000.