COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday compared to the three previous years.

Reports said from Thursday, Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 26 at 11:59 p.m., seven people were killed in seven crashes compared to nine in 2020 and 12 in 2019.

Three of those killed in fatal crashes this past holiday weekend were not wearing a seatbelt, OSHP said in a release.

Fatalities were reported in seven Ohio counties. The closest to the Valley was a Portage County fatal crash Sunday afternoon that killed a Mantua woman, according to a CBS affiliate. Other counties that reported fatalities were Cuyahoga, Hancock, Summit, Pickaway, Jackson and Hamilton.

OSHP encourages everyone to call #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. More information on the patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available here.