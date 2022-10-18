MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are on the scene in Marietta, Ohio after a plane crash Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP in southeast Ohio said the crash has affected traffic and that drivers should avoid the area on State Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The City of Marietta’s official Facebook page said that SR 7 reopened as of 9 a.m.

OSHP stated it will provide a media update on Pike Street later this morning. Marietta is right along the Ohio River on the border between Ohio and West Virginia.

No further information is known at this time.