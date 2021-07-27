OSHP enters cruiser into nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

(WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol believes it has the best looking cruiser in America.

The OSHP is entering the nationwide American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. They have a vehicle entered in the contest, which will pick the slickest one.

The picture receiving the most votes will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers 2022 wall calendar.

You can vote through next Tuesday on the OSHP Facebook page or vote on the contest’s survey for the best looking state agency cruiser photo.

To vote on the website, scroll to the bottom of the page and select Ohio from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be updated on the AAST’s Facebook page daily.