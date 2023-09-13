ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a dashcam video Wednesday of the aftermath of a school bus crash near Alliance Monday.

The dashcam video shows troopers arrive on the scene to see the school bus flipped on its side with windows busted and the bus heavily damaged.

Several students received minor injuries in the crash, according to officials with Marlington Local Schools located in Stark County.

The bus driver is on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to school officials.

Troopers said the school bus driver failed to negotiate a curve.