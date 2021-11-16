Opioid trial against CVS, Walgreens, Walmart winding down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Cities and counties in the U.S. that want to hold pharmacies accountable for the opioid crisis are closely watching a federal trial that’s coming to a close.

Two counties in Ohio have sued CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. The counties say the companies failed to follow government guidelines to make sure pain pills weren’t flooding into their communities.

But attorneys for the companies said Monday during the trial’s closing arguments that the counties failed to show they had a substantial role in the crisis.

The pharmacies also say they had safeguards in place and that many others are to blame for the crisis.