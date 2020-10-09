Operation Trick or Treat: To Catch a Predator leads to arrests in Ohio

Investigators took down four suspects in less than 48 hours

JEFFERSON CO., Ohio (WTRF) Multiple agencies came together to fight against a growing threat in eastern Ohio.

The Amsterdam Police Department, along with the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, were assisted by Bergholz Police Department and the Jefferson and Carroll County sheriff’s offices in their newest campaign, “Operation Trick or Treat: To Catch a Predator.”

The campaign was conducted from October 4 through 6 and during that time, four men were arrested and charged for allegedly soliciting sexual acts from law enforcement officials.

They allegedly contacted who they thought was an underage female and arranged to meet with her while sending elicit messages and photos, among other things.

These are the individuals they took down in less the 48 hours.

Chad Vahalik, 60, of Amsterdam – charged with importuning

Chad Vahalik

Raymond Bright, Sr., 63, of Amsterdam – charged with importuning

Raymond Bright Sr

Kyle Vinka, 30, of Bergholz – charged with importuning

Kyle Vinka

Jason Clutter, 31, of Malvern – charged with importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Jason Clutter

Now officials are asking if there are any other victims of these individuals or others to please come forward and contact the Amsterdam Police Department at 740-543-3797 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-283-8600.

