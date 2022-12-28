YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Operation Santa Sleigh 2022 will be spreading joy in Ohio on Dec. 28 after severe winter weather delayed initial plans.

Operation Santa Sleigh is a statewide event hosted by Light Ohio Blue and hundreds of public safety agencies participating, including: Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and International Association of Firefighters.

This year there will be two new components: dropping off items to the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio as the caravan passes by and a vehicle decoration contest.

Operation Santa’s Sleigh will occur in seven cities in Ohio on Dec. 28, a delay from the initial date of Dec. 23.

The locations and times include:

Akron 6:15-9:15 p.m.

Cincinnati 6:15-9:15 p.m.

Columbus 6-9:30 p.m.

Dayton 6:15-8:15 p.m.

Georgetown 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sandusky 5:30-7 p.m.

Toledo 6:15-8:15 p.m.

All the Children’s Hospitals and two state veterans homes will be visited by first responders to spread holiday cheer to Ohioans. The event is solely comprised of members from public safety agencies with the desire to spread the Christmas spirit.