‘Only thing with more hot air is Trump’: Congressman Ryan compares president to Goodyear blimp

Tim Ryan spoke at a rally in Akron Thursday, supporting the tire company, which President Trump urged people to boycott recently

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan was among the speakers at a rally in Akron Thursday in support of Goodyear after President Trump’s call to boycott the company for banning the Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogan, among other political messages.

Several politicians, workers and community members addressed the crowd that gathered on short notice. Many of them referenced the iconic Goodyear blimp and what it means to the region.

Ryan did, too.

“I think the only thing in America with more hot air in it is Donald Trump,” he said.

The president tweeted Wednesday in response to Goodyear’s new policy banning certain political slogans in the workplace, including Make America Great Again (MAGA). Trump urged his supporters not to buy their tires.

“We are here right now because Donald Trump does not know us. He doesn’t understand us. He doesn’t understand what communities like Akron…what we’ve been through the last 20, 30 or 40 years in communities like Akron. The struggles, the challenges, globalization, automation, trade deals that weren’t reflective always of our values.”

Ryan said people in the region had to come together in order to survive.

Ryan said he’s been working with other leaders, including union leaders, especially during the pandemic.

“It wasn’t ‘divide, divide, divide, divide,’ which is what we get from this president. And he has not been here for working-class people or working-class communities like Akron. Period.”

The congressman also mentioned GM Lordstown in his speech, saying they tried to get Trump’s attention to help the 4,000 workers there.

“He wouldn’t even talk to us. The head of the union sent letters to the president, asking for help. He ignored him. And then when the last job left the factory, he blamed the head of the union. That’s who we’re dealing with right now in America. Everybody here is a pawn in Donald Trump’s little game and we’re gonna say, ‘We’re not playing anymore with you, Donald Trump because you don’t understand us and you don’t understand what we’ve been through.'”

Ryan said Trump has a history of bankruptcies and “screwing small businesses and workers.”

“This man will step over your cold, dead body and not even flinch.”

Ryan said for GM Lordstown, it was an act of omission but in Akron, it’s an act of commission.

“This is a sin of commission. You are going out of your way to use the greatest bully pulpit in the world to attack 3,300 families in this community. We have enough challenges in our communities. We have enough hurdles…And this guy is using his bully pulpit to attack and try to kneecap Goodyear? It ain’t gonna happen Donald Trump! You better enjoy the White House, cuz your days are numbered, pal! Your days are numbered!”

In comparison, Ryan said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has a plan for workers.

“You can’t grow up in Scranton, PA and not understand Akron, Ohio. And that’s who’s going to be our president in just a few months.”

His speech was followed by chants of “dump the Trump” from the crowd.

