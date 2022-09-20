CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are only a couple weeks left to sign up for an energy assistance program in Ohio.

Called the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program, Ohioans who qualify can receive $500 to help with electric bills. The program does not cover gas and water bills.

Those households that qualify are ones at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines and who also have at least one of the following:

Those with someone who is 60+

Someone who’s been diagnosed with a certified medical issue that requires a cool environment

Those who’ve had their power shut off or have received a disconnect notice

Those who are working to get a new electric service

Someone enrolling in Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) for first time or who have a PIPP default

Those who are approved can use the $500 for bills or an air conditioning unit or an A/C repair.

To get the money, applicants need to gather quite a few documents including utility bill copies from the most recent month, a list of everyone who lives in the house with proof of income from the last 30 days for all people over 18 and proof of citizenship/residency.

Find out more and sign up for the program right here, calling 800-282-0880 or by mailing the proper documents and an application to the following address: Energy Assistance Programs, P.O. Box 1240, Columbus, OH 43216.

People have until Sept. 30 to sign up and should expect a 7-14 day turnaround.