TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — Last week, a U.S. District Court Judge in Ohio refused to dismiss a lawsuit that would possibly garner a refund for Cedar Point patrons who had season passes for 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic shut much of the world down.

Cedar Fair, the parent company of Ohio’s Cedar Point and Kings Island and another 10 amusement parks across the country, had attempted to get the lawsuit thrown out, but it is now moving forward.

The class-action suit, put forth by a Knott’s Berry Farm customer, argues that because the parks were closed for much of 2020 and some didn’t feel comfortable going back to the park in 2021 (even though most season pass holders were given free passes for the 2021 season if they had purchased them for 2020), they should receive compensation.

The lawsuit would apply to Cedar Point gold and platinum pass holders. If the plaintiffs win the suit, the company may have to at least offer partial refunds to guests.

Cedar Point was part of a lawsuit against then-Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton in 2020 that said the government did not have the right to keep amusement parks and water parks closed. The Sandusky park did reopen for a truncated season in July 2020.

FOX 8 reached out to Cedar Fair directly for this story, but the company said they didn’t comment on current litigation.