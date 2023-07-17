(WJW) – You could become the next millionaire if you make that quick stop for a Powerball ticket. The jackpot is now at a whopping $900 million.

No one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing, which helped lead to what is now the third-biggest Powerball jackpot, and the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The largest Powerball jackpot was more than two billion last November.

If the lucky winner were to take the cash payout, they’d walk away with $465 million before taxes.

Convenience stores and gas stations have seen the crowds the past few days because, on top of the Powerball, the Mega Millions is nothing to sneeze at either. It has a jackpot of $640 million.

People were at the Shell Gas Station in Brook Park buying their tickets early Monday morning. They told FOX 8 what they would do if they won millions.

“If I win that $900 million, I’d take you all to McDonald’s to eat,” said Dennis Augustine.

“Everything,” said Corlette Hall. “I would take care of my family, I would adopt a family a homeless family, and take care of them and travel.”

“I would help my family and travel,” said Linda Pfendler. “And I would pay some bills off, pay everything off and help a lot of people.”

“Probably a couple of charities I’m close with,” said Lucselenia Virola. “And hide where no one can find me.”

Ohio is one of the few states where lottery winners can remain anonymous. Legal experts advise that’s exactly what you should do.

The next drawing for the Powerball is Monday at 11 p.m.

The drawing for Mega Millions is Tuesday night.