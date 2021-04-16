Waitress dies after shooting at Canton Bob Evans

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– A waitress who was shot at the Bob Evans on Lesh Street NE near Route 62 in Canton Friday morning has died, Canton police say.

It happened during a domestic incident, according to Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where she passed away.

Canton police have identified the suspect as Richard James Nelson, 54, of Canton. He’s considered armed and dangerous; police say anyone who sees him should call 911 right away.

Nelson is wanted for aggravated murder in the woman’s death. The victim has been identified by police as Rebecca Jean Rogers, 38, of Canton.

Angelo said Nelson ran out a back door.

(FOX 8 photo)

No other injuries were reported. Police said about a dozen people inside the Bob Evans at the time.