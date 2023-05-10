COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — After a Wednesday full of intense debate, it appears the people of Ohio will be voting again on Aug. 8 following the Ohio House’s decision on amending the state constitution, The subsequent reaction was full of emotions.

At 3:30 p.m., the Ohio House began the debate on whether to place before voters on Aug. 8 a ballot issue requiring 60% of the vote to change the state’s constitution

The Ohio House has approved the decision to create a ballot initiative, or Senate Joint Resolution 2, to decide on the threshold. Now, all that’s needed is the expected governor’s signature.

“The United States constitution has been amended just 27 times in 234 years. By contrast, Ohio’s constitution has been amended 172 times and counting,” said Rep. Brian Steward (R – Ashville).

“The real supporters of this issue are anti-abortion and anti-gun safety groups, organizations, whose ideas are too unpopular they fear an election decided by a majority of Ohioans,” said Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D – Westlake).

‘One person, one vote!’

After the House approved an amendment to have the election in August, the gallery broke out into a chant: “One person, one vote!”

The debate was suspended until the state patrol could empty the gallery.

Under their watchful eye, the protestors reorganized in the statehouse rotunda and continued their protest. Back in house chambers, the debate continued.

“Why are you insisting on sending it to August, when you know turnout is bad? Why are you so afraid?” said Rep. Allison Russo (D – Columbus). “That is disingenuous, and you know it. I know it and — most importantly –the people know it.”

“We believe Ohioans care. We believe Ohioans will show up. We believe they love democracy and will vote,” said Rep. Bob Peterson (R – of Sabina).

When the debate ended around 5 p.m., the final vote was 62-37 for passage — with five of 67 Republicans voting ‘No.’

Locally, Republicans Al Cutrona, Nick Santucci, Monica Robb Blasdel and Mike Loychik voted for it, while Democrat Lauren McNally voted against it.

“At this moment, this body has been deemed, yet again, ‘the most corrupt statehouse in the nation,'” Sweeney said.

“It merely asks Ohioans if they want to approve a 60% threshold or not by voting in a free and fair election,” Steward said.

Since the Ohio Senate has already greenlighted the measure and its associated August election in mid-April, SJR2 will be forwarded to LaRose for approval. If LaRose signs off — a move that must happen before midnight on Wednesday — Ohio’s election officials must begin preparations to administer an August special election.