LIMA, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Kentucky have captured one of two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison.

Bradley Gillespie and James Lee had both escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution along state Route 65, North West Street, according to a Tuesday news release.

James Lee and Brad Gillespie. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

Early Wednesday morning, the Henderson Police Department said they spotted a stolen vehicle they believed was occupied by the two escaped inmates.

Henderson officers say they attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the inmates fled.

Officers then chased the vehicle until it wrecked, and the two inmates took off on foot, according to Henderson police.

Officers were able to capture and arrest James Lee. However, Gillespie remains on the run.

Gillespie, 50, has been incarcerated since November 2016 on a murder conviction out of Paulding County. He is described as 6’ tall, 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark clothing. He appeared to still have a bald head, said police.

Gillespie is considered dangerous. Anyone who spots him or has information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

As of 6 a.m. officers in Henderson said they had a perimeter set up in the area and were continuing to search for Gillespie. They encouraged the local community to stay vigilant and keep their doors locked.

U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are offering up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be anonymous.

Lee, 47, has been incarcerated since March 2021 on convictions for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking out of Allen and Auglaize counties.