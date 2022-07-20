COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a United Dairy Farmers store in the Short North Arts District, according to Columbus Police.

Surveillance image of suspect provided by Columbus Police

Police say officers went to the UDF on North High Street just before 1:50 a.m. where they found the 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound outside the doors of the back entrance. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update, CPD provided an image of the suspect in what they say is the 76th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

CPD stated that no employees were injured during the shooting.

This marked the fifth shooting to happen in the Short North since June 11.