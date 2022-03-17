CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are currently on the scene investigating a shooting at a Cincinnati Target.

According to our partners at WLWT, a suspect with a gun was inside the Target on Geier Drive in Cincinnati’s Oakley neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It is unknown how many people have been shot.

WLWT said that officers could be seen running inside the Target with guns.

The Cincinnati Police Department said that shots were fired in the Target parking lot, and at least one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. CPD also confirm this is not an active shooter situation.

Witnesses reportedly hide in coolers and behind clothing racks as shots were heard.

CPD are asking the community to avoid the shopping center while officers conduct their investigation.

Cincinnati Interim-Police Chief and Mayor Atfab Pureval will be holding a press conference shortly.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.