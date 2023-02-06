COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot by a Columbus police officer on the southeast side of the city Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at approximately 3:05 p.m. near the intersection of Stanley and Wilson avenues.

Columbus police said the shooting happened after officers conducted a traffic stop, at which point, the man allegedly got out of the car and began running from the scene. An officer started to chase the man and fired their gun, hitting the man.

Police said a gun was found near the man. Other people inside the car were detained by police.

According to a spokesperson with Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called around 4 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

“We just ask for patience,” Columbus Division of Police Sgt. David Scarpitti said at the scene. “We understand, certainly, any one of these incidents can be difficult, especially for family. Again, we have BCI conducting an investigation into any of our officer-involved shootings to have the most impartial investigation that we can. We want to make sure we get each of these right.”

Saying the investigation into the incident was active, officers could not say why the traffic stop was initiated.

No officers were injured in the shooting, the attorney general’s office said.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition but later upgraded to stable.