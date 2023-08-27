ABOVE: Raw video of Columbus police evacuating Easton Town Center Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and Easton Town Center is in lockdown after a shooting Sunday evening.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, the initial call for the incident was received at approximately 6:14 p.m. near the AMC theater and Lululemon store on The Strand.

A statement from Easton Town Center management said as of 7:39 p.m. that the situation was “no longer an active situation.”

“A weapon was fired at Easton at an outside area of the North District at approximately 6:15 p.m.,” the statement reads. “At this time, Columbus Police are on site.”

A police dispatcher said one shooting victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. A second victim was taken to an unspecified hospital in critical condition.

Police said officers are currently evacuating the town center and that it remains on lockdown, meaning no one is getting into the center.

It is not known if any suspects have been taken into custody.

NBC4’s Cierra Johnson, who was at the scene when the incident started, said she was evacuated from the AMC Theater by officers carrying rifles.

Also at the scene, NBC4 anchor Matt Barnes said the entire town center was being evacuated, with lots of people running without being told what was happening. He said he heard a Columbus police helicopter flying overhead and that crime scene tape was set up near the LEGOLAND store on Easton Town Center.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.