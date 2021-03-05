One dead in officer-involved shooting that shut down I-270 near Refugee Road

Ohio

The BCI reports that no law-enforcement officers were injured

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A person is dead after a shooting involving law-enforcement officers on Friday afternoon that led to the northbound lanes of I-270 being closed between U.S. 33 and I-70 on the Southeast Side.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations said it was contacted by Columbus police to investigate an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Special investigations and Crime Scene Units are responding to the scene near I-270 and Refugee Road.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were pursuing a suspect wanted for a felonious assault that happened in early February. Police believed the suspect was in possession of a gun.

At some point, officers on the ground stopped the pursuit, but a helicopter continued to follow the vehicle.

A short time later, a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the suspect with a gun. The suspect went the wrong way down I-270 and hit several vehicles. The suspect got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with officers and deputies.

The BCI reports that no law-enforcement officers were injured but that a suspect was killed. There were no life-threatening injuries resulting from the wrong-way crash.

Ramps from U.S. 33 to I-270 North are also closed. The southbound lanes are restricted, with the left lanes blocked.

NBC4 will have the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com