One dead in officer-involved shooting that shut down I-270 near Refugee Road

The BCI reports that no law-enforcement officers were injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A person is dead after a shooting involving law-enforcement officers on Friday afternoon that led to the northbound lanes of I-270 being closed between U.S. 33 and I-70 on the Southeast Side.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations said it was contacted by Columbus police to investigate an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Special investigations and Crime Scene Units are responding to the scene near I-270 and Refugee Road.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were pursuing a suspect wanted for a felonious assault that happened in early February. Police believed the suspect was in possession of a gun.

At some point, officers on the ground stopped the pursuit, but a helicopter continued to follow the vehicle.

A short time later, a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the suspect with a gun. The suspect went the wrong way down I-270 and hit several vehicles. The suspect got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with officers and deputies.

The BCI reports that no law-enforcement officers were injured but that a suspect was killed. There were no life-threatening injuries resulting from the wrong-way crash.

Ramps from U.S. 33 to I-270 North are also closed. The southbound lanes are restricted, with the left lanes blocked.

NBC4 will have the latest information as it becomes available.