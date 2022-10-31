CLEVELAND (WJW)- One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Cleveland’s Public Square, according to police.

The shooting took place just before Midnight on Sunday.

Police say officers on patrol heard gunshots in the area and when they arrived on the scene they were flagged down by a group of people pointing to a man on the ground.

Police believe a group of people was participating in a dice game when a male suspect approached the victim and shot him. The suspect then left the scene on foot, according to police.

Officers administered aid to the victim and called for EMS. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials.

The shooter has not yet been arrested.

Several evidence markers could be spotted in the area.

Stay with FOX 8 for more on this developing story.