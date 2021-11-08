Easton Target shooting: What we know after one killed

Watch an earlier report on the Target shooting in the player above

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was killed Monday morning when he was shot outside the Target near Easton Town Center.

Columbus police were called to the Target, on Morse Crossing, at 11:45 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Police responded in minutes, followed by medics at 11:51 a.m. The victim, a male whose identity and age was not immediately known, was pronounced dead one minute later.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said police are looking for a late-model Chevrolet Impala, possibly dark blue or black, as a vehicle that may be tied to the male suspect.

The body of the victim — who is known not to be a Target employee scheduled to work Monday — was not immediately moved as police worked to preserve the scene while they processed it. He was still laying there two hours later.

The incident was believed to have occurred quickly, with the suspect apparently firing at the victim without an altercation beforehand, although Fuqua said any type of relationship between the two was not immediately known.

The entire incident took place outside the store. Customers were initially kept inside until police permitted them to leave. Fuqua said there was no danger to the general public.

Fuqua said police interviewed multiple witnesses, one of which was an off-duty police officer from a different force.

The homicide is believed to have marked the 175th in Columbus in 2021, matching the total from last year for the most in the city’s history.