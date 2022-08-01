COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At least one person is dead and at least four others injured after a shooting at a bar in south Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported outside of the Old Landmark bar on the 100 block of Rumsey Road at approximately 9:40 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:54 p.m.

A second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, while the third took themselves to Grant. Neither person’s condition is known at this time. A fourth was taken to an OhioHealth standalone emergency room. Details on the fifth victim have not been released.

Police have not released any further details.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.