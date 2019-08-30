Olympic gymnast Simone Biles’ brother charged in Cleveland triple-murder

Police in Ohio say Tevin Biles-Thomas pulled the trigger in a shooting that killed three people in Cleveland

(CNN) – Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles’ brother is now facing murder charges.

Police in Ohio say Tevin Biles-Thomas pulled the trigger in a shooting that killed three people in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve.

It happened during a party in a home after a group of people who were not invited reportedly showed up.

Gunfire erupted after they refused to leave.

According to the “Washington Post,” police arrested the 24-year-old at Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he is on active duty with the Army.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for September 13 in Cleveland.

The Post also reports that Biles-Thomas and Simone did not grow up in the same household.

He was reportedly raised by his great-aunt while Simone was adopted by her grandparents.

The gold medalist has not directly commented on her brother’s alleged involvement in the crime. Thursday evening, she tweeted “Eating my feelings, don’t talk to me,” but it is unclear if this is related to her brother’s arrest. Fans of Biles quickly took to social media Friday to express their support.