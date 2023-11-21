COLUMBUS, Ohio – During the two-day weekend youth gun season November 18-19, young hunters across Ohio harvested 10,039 white-tailed deer, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The event happens every fall, giving all hunters 17 and younger a chance to enjoy a weekend of deer gun hunting with a non-hunting adult before the statewide gun season begins.

This year’s youth season total is the second-highest harvest on record. Youngsters checked 5,736 antlered and 4,303 antlerless deer during the weekend.

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s 2023 youth season include Tuscarawas (391); Coshocton (365); Muskingum (304); Knox (293); Holmes (267); Guernsey (261); Licking (256); Harrison (239); Belmont (209); and Richland (205).

Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.

Gun hunters of all ages can participate in the upcoming seven-day gun season, which begins Monday, Nov. 27 and runs until Sunday, Dec. 3.

Anyone interested in learning to hunt or becoming a mentor to a new hunter can visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community for information on how to get started, hunting-related workshops and special hunting opportunities for mentors and new hunters.

