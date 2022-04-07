COLUMBUS (WJW) – The Ohio Division of Liquor Control is giving residents a chance to take home some high-end liquor.

The Spring Bottle Lottery ’22 kicked off Monday, April 4 and goes through Monday, April 11.

The available bottles include:

Weller 12 Year (750 ML) – $39.98

Michter’s Single Barrel 20 (750 ML) – $749.99

Old Fitzgerald 11 Year with Decanter (750 ML) – $109.99

Parkers Heritage Coll 15th Ed Heavy Char Wheat (750 ML) – $139.99

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection (750 ML) – $274.99

Those who are 21 years or older, and residents of Ohio may enter. While you may enter for any or all of the bottles listed in this lottery, you are only eligible to win the right to purchase one bottle.