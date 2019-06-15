Ohio’s poverty rate improving; wages still depressed

Ohio’s recent unemployment rate was one of the lowest in the last decade, but wages haven't grown much

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NEXSTAR) – Talk to many Republicans about jobs and the economy in Ohio and it won’t take long for them to remind you of the thousands of jobs that have been created in recent years.

It’s one of their favorite go-to topics and for good reason — Ohio’s recent monthly unemployment rate of 4.5% was one of the lowest in the last decade, and overall job growth of 2.1% was better than the national rate in 2018.

Those are bonafide feather-in-your-cap statistics.

The inescapable reality is that all those jobs just mean more Ohioans are toiling away, but for what? Despite a 2/3 increase in productivity, workers’ pay in Ohio has only gone up by 3.8% (after adjusting for inflation) since 1979.

That was 40 years ago.

In Ohio today, workers in the bottom 10th percentile of earners are making 7 cents per hour less now than they did 40 years ago.

Right now, six of the top-10 most common occupations in Ohio have a median wage low enough that a family of three would qualify for food assistance, even though they are working full-time. That’s according to a report released by the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies (OACAA).

Those occupations include cashiers, retail sales, servers, food preparation and janitors.

Some of the biggest hurdles for people living in or near poverty are often tied to one of three issues: transportation, affordable housing and income opportunities. According to the OACAA, when those three things don’t line up, people in poverty suffer.

OACAA says these are long-term problems that require long-term solutions. It’s looking to leaders at the Statehouse for those solutions.

However, Phillip Cole, the executive director of the OACAA, said Ohio is “considering a multi-million-dollar bailout of a mismanaged energy company, in House Bill 6, while the General Assembly also considers if the poor should have to work for their food stamps.”

Cole says the poor are unfairly treated.

“There’s often a tendency in this society to punish the poor for receiving public assistance when we don’t hold anyone to the same level of accountability for the assistance they receive,” said Cole. “We give public assistance to all members of this society — it’s not just food stamps, Medicaid, or publicly-funded childcare — it’s called different things for different economic classes. It can be tax cuts; it can be abatements.”

Still, Cole said he’s seeing an upward trend for those living in poverty.

“Things are getting better here. I see that by driving around the state, and talking with people and talking about the mood people are in,” he said. “I think next time when we’re back [at the Statehouse], we’re gonna be reporting on some much better stuff.”