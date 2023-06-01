(WKBN) — Ohio’s online lottery service is hiring a person to help people remember their jackpot wins.

It’s hiring a Winner Wrangler who will go across the state and deliver giant checks to Ohio lottery winners of $10,000 or more. Jackpot wants to give customers an experience aside from the thrill of winning.

The position requires social media experience and good handwriting. It comes with a $60,000 annual salary.

“Having this person, someone who’s energetic and passionate and excited and represents Ohio in every way show up at your door with a big check and just be a part of that really life-changing moment for many people. We think kind of gets us toward that 10-star experience,” said Akshay Khanna, Jackpot CEO.

To apply, visit Jackpot’s website.