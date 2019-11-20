Ohio’s online ‘checkbook’ getting additional oversight

Ohio's online checkbook, which shows line item expenditures for the state and participating municipalities, is getting additional oversight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s online checkbook, which shows line item expenditures for the state and participating municipalities, is getting additional oversight.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Treasurer Robert Sprague announced the new initiative Wednesday that will include oversight by the Ohio Treasurer’s Office and the Office of Budget Management, along with support from the Office of Information Technology.

Ohiocheckbook.com launched in 2014 and before now was solely under the guidance of the Treasurer’s office. Sprague said by expanding the oversight, the new partnership will create efficiencies and cost saving through using the state’s data management systems.

“By partnering with InnovateOhio and the Office of Budget and Management, we’re making sure OhioCheckbook.com remains an accessible and valued resource for years to come,” Sprague said.

The new partnership is expected to save the state about $900,000 per year.

Also part of the plan is to merge Ohiocheckbook.com with Ohio Interactive Budget website, which allows for real-time reporting of state expenditures.