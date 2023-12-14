(WDTN) – Fulltime workers in Ohio doing non-tipped jobs can look forward to possibly grossing an additional $700 in 2024 thanks to an increase in the minimum wage.

On Jan. 1, the minimum wage for non-tipped workers will go to $10.45 an hour from $10.10 in 2023, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. Employees who receive tips will see their minimum wage go to $5.25 an hour, up from $5.05.

These increases equal an extra $728 a year for the former group and $416 for the latter, over a 40-hour week and 52-week year.

The minimum wage and its increases only apply to employees at companies with annual gross receipts of $385,000 or greater. For workers at companies with lower grosses, or for working 14- or 15-year-olds, the minimum wage remains the federally mandated minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

The hike in the minimum wage is due to the state constitutional amendment approved by Ohio voters in 2006. The amendment linked the minimum wage for larger businesses for the next year to the inflation rate for the 12-month period ending Aug. 31. From Sept. 1, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2023, the Consumer Price Index increased 3.7%.