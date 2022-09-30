COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s minimum wage is going up effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Non-tipped employees will now earn at least $10.10 per hour if they work for an employer that brings in $371,000 or more a year.

The current minimum wage is $9.30 per hour, and that applies to workers of businesses that bring in $342,000 a year.

So, while the minimum wage is going up, the threshold for annual receipts of businesses that have to pay it has increased from $342,000 a year to $371,000 a year — a difference of $29,000.

The hourly rate for tipped employees is increasing to $5.05 from $4.65.

The increase was passed by Ohio voters in the November 2006 election, which increases the minimum wage on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation.

For employees who work for smaller businesses that earn less than $371,000 and for 14 and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, which is tied to the federal minimum wage and would need an act of Congress to change.