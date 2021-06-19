Ohio’s free fishing days are this Father’s Day weekend

(WJW) — Grab that fishing pole and set a reminder in your calendar: Ohio‘s free fishing days are this weekend!

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced the dates are Saturday, June 19; and, Sunday, June 20 (which just happens to be Father’s Day).

During those days, Ohio residents can fish for free in any of Ohio’s public waters including Lake Erie and the Ohio River.

ODNR says it’s the only weekend all year when people 16 and older don’t need to get a fishing license to fish in the state’s public waters.

According to a press release, the Division of Wildlife’s six state fish hatcheries stocked 46 million sport fish in more than 200 locations in 2020, including walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish, and hybrid striped bass.



You can check out the Find a Destination page at ohiodnr.gov to explore public fishing locations near you.