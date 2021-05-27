Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million winner plans to buy a used car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Abbey Bugenske was en-route from Cincinnati to Cleveland when she got the call that changed her life.

But at least for right now, Bugenske says being Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million winner won’t change it all that much.

“I did come up to Cleveland from Cincinnati to look at a used car, and I think buying a used car is still in my future,” Bugenske said Thursday morning at a press conference with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

In her first public appearance since being named the winner of the million dollar drawing for vaccinated Ohioans, Abbey said she would be donating to charities and investing most of her winnings as she continues to pursue her master’s degree in aerospace engineering.

Bugenske, a Shaker Heights native, is having a monumental Spring. She just graduated from Michigan State University, started work as a mechanical engineer at GE Aviation, and now, this windfall.

“It’s a Wednesday night that I’m never going to forget,” she added.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot may register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Once you’ve registered, you are entered in all remaining drawings.