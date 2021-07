A woman searches for books for her children at the New York Public Library bookstore, Monday, Sept. 30, 2013, in New York. The library released a list of 100 great books from the last 100 years in an exhibit entitled, “The ABC of It: Why Children’s Books Matter.” “Goodnight Moon,” by Margaret Wise Brown, with illustrations by Clement Hurd, is among the 100 recommended titles. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Fran DeWine is highlighting efforts to increase enrollment in the governor’s Imagination Library — especially among babies.

The program gives one free book to any child, from birth through age 5, each month.

The goal is to make sure every kid goes into kindergarten ready to succeed.

If you’d like to sign your child up for Imagination Library, visit the program’s website.