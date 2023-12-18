(WKBN) – There were 15,469 deer harvested during Ohio’s extra gun weekend from Dec. 16-17.

The two-day event showed that the most deer harvested were in the same counties as the regular gun season, with Coshocton leading with 534, followed by Tuscarawas at 505 and Ashtabula at 470.

Coshocton County led the state last year with 517 deer taken during the extra gun weekend.

During the gun weekend, hunters checked 4,408 bucks (29% of the harvest), 9,130 does (59%), and 1,639 button bucks (11%). Bucks with shed antlers and bucks with antlers less than 3 inches long accounted for 1% of the harvest or 292 deer.

Ohio’s reputation as being an excellent deer hunting state brings in hunters from across the country, but the most out-state-licenses are issued to hunters from Pennsylvania (7,373 licenses sold), Michigan (5,104), West Virginia (3,699), North Carolina (3,239), and New York (2,942).

Last year, hunters generated $1.9 billion in economic spending in Ohio, according to a recent report released by the Wildlife Management Institute.

There were 70,118 deer harvested uring Ohio’s regular weeklong white-tailed deer gun hunting season.