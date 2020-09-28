Ohio’s educators expect education policy answers from presidential debate

Ohio's teachers are hoping to get concrete answers about critical education policy questions that will likely come up during the debate

(WKBN) – As presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump prepare for their debate in Cleveland Tuesday, the Ohio Education Association (OEA) is preparing to host a virtual watch party for Ohio’s educators and facilitate local watch parties across the state.

Ohio’s teachers, education support professionals, students and families are hoping to get concrete answers about critical education policy questions that will likely come up during the debate.

“The president can greatly shape the direction of education policy for the nation, directing national policies for everything from whether to provide schools with crucial COVID-19 relief funding to whether to hold for-profit charter schools to the same level of accountability as America’s public schools,” said OEA President Scott DiMauro. “Ohioans have a right to know where each candidate stands on the educational issues before they cast their ballots in this election.”

