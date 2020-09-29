Ohio’s domestic violence funding slashed by $20 million

Organizations said despite the cuts, they’ll still work to make sure every survivor is supported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio’s domestic violence network is sounding the alarm as they now face a massive loss of funding.

The grant money being slashed is funded by the federal Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA.

Those federal dollars are polled from fines for federal offenses, usually white collar crimes.

But fewer fines means fewer grants and this year, Ohio is receiving $20 million less than it did last year.

Some organizations’ budgets are being slashed by more than half, leaving many wondering how they can close the gap and not let victims fall through the cracks.

“We aren’t able to meet the demand already,” said Mary O’Doherty, executive director of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. “COVID makes meeting our demand even harder, and having to cut staff that provide these key and vital services is only going to make a tough situation worse.”

Organizations said despite the cuts, they’ll still work to make sure every survivor is supported and that no one should hesitate to reach out for help.

More stories from WKBN.com: