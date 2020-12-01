Ohio’s Democratic Party chair stepping down after 6 years

David Pepper sent a letter Monday to party officials saying he will resign at year's end

by: Dan Sewell, The Associated Press

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s Democratic Party chair is stepping down after six years in which Republicans including Donald Trump dominated statewide elections.

David Pepper, a former Hamilton County commissioner and Cincinnati council member, sent a letter Monday to party officials saying he will resign at year’s end.

He suggested those interested in succeeding him could speak at a Dec. 15 executive committee meeting.

Once considered a bellwether swing state, Ohio has swung to the GOP, which has won the last three elections for governor and nearly all other statewide offices. Trump carried it twice by some 8 percentage points each time.

