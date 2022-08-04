COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 27,785 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections.

While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for four weeks consecutively. The state saw almost 30,000 more people contract the virus last week and 26,610 the week before. The level of spread accompanying the rise in COVID-19 cases resulted in Ohio University announcing it would require masks at the beginning of August.

Prior to July, the state's COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May. Over the past week, the state averaged around 3,969 new coronavirus cases per day.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. The drop in cases was accompanied by fewer people being hospitalized with the virus. The 679 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (97 per day) are less than 705 last week and 690 two weeks ago.

While fewer people got sick, more of them died from COVID-19 over the past week. ODH said 98 had died from the virus by Thursday, almost doubling the 54 deaths in the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 2,976,027 +27,785 Hospitalizations 122,274 +679 Deaths 39,133 +98 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

As cases were going down over the past week, the state also saw a drop in vaccinations. Compared to 21,610 in the week before, only 8,966 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days, per ODH data. Another 7,096 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.