Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – We have a winner!

The Crazy Luck Trust, represented by John K. Krajewski, claimed Ohio’s fifth-largest jackpot prize of $252.6 million last month, the Ohio lottery reports.

The winning ticket was sold at the GetGo Cafe + Market in Macedonia on April 19.

The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

Lotto officials say the winner used the auto-pick feature to choose their numbers.

It’s the fourth Powerball jackpot prize in Ohio’s history.

The winner elected to receive the $134.7 million cash option payout, after the 24% and 4% federal and state tax withholdings.

Previous jackpot winners were sold in Curtice, Sunbury, and Conneaut.

The GetGo station in Macedonia won $100,000, which it gave to employees and made a donation to a local charity.