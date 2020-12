In November, revenue was down 17% from a year ago

(WKBN) – The 10 p.m. curfew in Ohio is having a big impact on gambling revenue in the state.

In November, revenue was down 17% from a year ago. The statewide revenue in November was $133 million. Last November, it was $161 million.

At Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley, revenue was down by more than $1 million. Nearly $9 million was wagered last month. A year ago, it was $10 million.